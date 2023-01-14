Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam’s dress was made with soda-can tabs and Swarovski crystals. Photo: Instagram
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam shines in dress made of soda tabs at Miss Universe pageant

  • The 24-year-old said the costume paid tribute to her upbringing and parents, who were garbage collectors
  • The dress, which is also studded with Swarovski crystals, has gone viral on social media

Business Insider

Updated: 12:30pm, 14 Jan, 2023

