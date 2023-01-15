The headquarters of Israel’s Cognyte Software Ltd in Herzliya near Tel Aviv. Photo: Reuters
Israel’s Cognyte won tender to sell intercept spyware to Myanmar before coup, documents show
- Deal was made even though Israel claimed it stopped defence technology transfers to Myanmar following a 2017 court ruling
- Intercept spyware can give authorities the power to listen in on calls, view text messages and web traffic, and track locations of users
