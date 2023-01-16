Stockpiles of nickel ore await shipment at a port in Indonesia’s Sulawesi province. File photo: Reuters
2 workers killed in clash at China-backed nickel smelter in Indonesia
- An Indonesian and a Chinese worker died after a clash broke out following a protest over pay at PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry in Central Sulawesi
- Police said several company vehicles were torched and about 100 dormitory rooms were damaged
