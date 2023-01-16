A defendant is presented virtually on a screen during the first trial of the Kanjuruhan stadium deadly stampede at the courthouse in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia policemen on trial for negligence over deadly football stampede that killed 135
- The court heard charges against three police officers, a security official and a match organiser, who could each be jailed for five years if convicted
- Investigators had concluded that excessive and indiscriminate use of tear gas was the main cause of the crush
