A defendant is presented virtually on a screen during the first trial of the Kanjuruhan stadium deadly stampede at the courthouse in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia policemen on trial for negligence over deadly football stampede that killed 135

  • The court heard charges against three police officers, a security official and a match organiser, who could each be jailed for five years if convicted
  • Investigators had concluded that excessive and indiscriminate use of tear gas was the main cause of the crush

Updated: 9:21pm, 16 Jan, 2023

