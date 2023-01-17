Thailand has charged 15 officials with corruption after two Chinese suspects walked free from a raid on a passport-forging den, police said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Thailand has charged 15 officials with corruption after two Chinese suspects walked free from a raid on a passport-forging den, police said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

15 Thai officials charged after 2 Chinese suspects escape passport-forging raid

  • The Thai officials were charged with corruption after two Chinese suspects walked free from a raid on a passport-forging den, police said on Monday
  • Case comes as concerns in Thailand grow over so-called ‘grey businesses’ – illegal operations run by Chinese nationals

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:36am, 17 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Thailand has charged 15 officials with corruption after two Chinese suspects walked free from a raid on a passport-forging den, police said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Thailand has charged 15 officials with corruption after two Chinese suspects walked free from a raid on a passport-forging den, police said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock/File
READ FULL ARTICLE