Thailand has charged 15 officials with corruption after two Chinese suspects walked free from a raid on a passport-forging den, police said on Monday. Photo: Shutterstock/File
15 Thai officials charged after 2 Chinese suspects escape passport-forging raid
- The Thai officials were charged with corruption after two Chinese suspects walked free from a raid on a passport-forging den, police said on Monday
- Case comes as concerns in Thailand grow over so-called ‘grey businesses’ – illegal operations run by Chinese nationals
