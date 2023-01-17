Malaysia seeks to expedite priority projects while plugging leakages in its review of the 2023 budget amid rising sovereign debt levels, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: dpa
Malaysia PM Anwar to focus on rising debt in budget; central bank to hike rates to tame inflation
- PM Anwar said country will seek to expedite priority projects while plugging leakages in its 2023 budget review amid rising sovereign debt levels
- Malaysia’s central bank will deliver its fifth consecutive quarter percentage point hike to keep high inflation under check and support the struggling ringgit
