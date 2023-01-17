The lumpy legs of the Dong Tao chicken -- named after the commune where they’re bred in northern Vietnam -- are considered a delicacy and are a particularly popular dish among the wealthy during Vietnamese new year, known as Tet. Photo: AFP
Giant legs of Vietnam’s ‘dragon chicken’ a Lunar New Year delicacy
- The lumpy legs of the Dong Tao chicken – named after the commune where it is bred in northern Vietnam – are popular during Vietnamese Lunar New Year
- The breed with legs as thick as a brick that can fetch up to US$2,000 a head
