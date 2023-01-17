Police shows take up positions after two workers, including a Chinese national, were killed at a nickel smelting plant in North Morowali, Sulawesi after a riot broke out during a protest over labour conditions. Photo: Morowali Police/AFP/Handout
Chinese-owned nickel smelter operational after a Chinese and an Indonesian worker died during riot
- A Chinese and an Indonesian worker died, while vehicles and dormitories were torched during clashes at the PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) smelter
- GNI said it is working with police to investigate the cause of this weekend’s clashes
