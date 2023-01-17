Singapore’s latest public artwork, Here Is SG, located along the Marina Bay promenade. Photo: Handout
Singapore expects billions more tourism dollars with China boost
- Singapore expects tourist numbers to double from last year to reach 12-14 million visitors in 2023, helped by China’s decision to drop Covid travel restrictions
- Currently there are only 38 weekly flights from Singapore to China – less than 10 per cent of pre-Covid levels
