Rappler CEO and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa after a Manila court acquitted her of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters
Philippines journalist Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion: ‘Today, facts win. Truth wins’
- A court said prosecutors failed to prove Ressa and her company Rapper evaded taxes. She has long maintained the charges were politically motivated
- Ressa, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, still faces other cases including a cyber libel conviction now under appeal
