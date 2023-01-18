Rappler CEO and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa after a Manila court acquitted her of tax evasion. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines journalist Maria Ressa acquitted of tax evasion: ‘Today, facts win. Truth wins’

  • A court said prosecutors failed to prove Ressa and her company Rapper evaded taxes. She has long maintained the charges were politically motivated
  • Ressa, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, still faces other cases including a cyber libel conviction now under appeal

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 Jan, 2023

