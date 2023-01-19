Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr speaks during a session at the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
World Economic Forum: Philippines’ Marcos Jnr says South China Sea ‘keeps him up at night’
- China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area
- The two countries vowed to resolve maritime disagreements through ‘friendly consultation’ during Marcos Jnr’s visit to Beijing earlier this month
