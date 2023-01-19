As China gears up to welcome the Year of the Rabbit, the Lunar New Year looks slightly different in Vietnam -- where the Year of the Cat is about to begin. Photo: AFP
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Explainer |
Why Vietnam is celebrating the Year of the Cat, not the Rabbit

  • Vietnam and China share 10 of the zodiac calendar’s 12 signs – but the Vietnamese honour the cat instead of the rabbit, and the buffalo instead of the ox
  • One theory is the Vietnamese made their own interpretation of the Chinese word for rabbit, ‘mao’. In Vietnamese, this sounds like ‘meo’, which means cat

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:07pm, 19 Jan, 2023

