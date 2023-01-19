As China gears up to welcome the Year of the Rabbit, the Lunar New Year looks slightly different in Vietnam -- where the Year of the Cat is about to begin. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Why Vietnam is celebrating the Year of the Cat, not the Rabbit
- Vietnam and China share 10 of the zodiac calendar’s 12 signs – but the Vietnamese honour the cat instead of the rabbit, and the buffalo instead of the ox
- One theory is the Vietnamese made their own interpretation of the Chinese word for rabbit, ‘mao’. In Vietnamese, this sounds like ‘meo’, which means cat
As China gears up to welcome the Year of the Rabbit, the Lunar New Year looks slightly different in Vietnam -- where the Year of the Cat is about to begin. Photo: AFP