Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and Asean Affairs Theresa Lazaro and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink in Manila. Photo: AFP
US, Philippines vow to address ‘flashpoints’ in boost to security ties
- Manila hosted dialogue with its top defence ally as part of efforts to restore a seven-decade partnership that was unsettled by Rodrigo Duterte
- Bound by a 1951 mutual defence treaty, the two countries agreed to hold talks in mid-2023 that would allow their governments to ‘plan ahead’
