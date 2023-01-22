An oil tanker for blending to reproduce low-sulphur fuel oil during a marine blending at the sea off Singapore. Photo: SK Trading International/Handout via Reuters
Ukraine war: Russian oil is getting mixed in Singapore and re-exported, sources say

  • Singapore has not banned the import of Russian oil, but financial institutions based there are prohibited from financing or dealing with Russian companies
  • Data showed that Singapore oil-receiving terminals took in more than double the volume of Russian oil in December 2022 as compared to a year ago

Updated: 5:00pm, 22 Jan, 2023

