A Myanmar protester holds a banner featuring deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a 2021 demonstration against the brutal military coup. File photo: AFP
Myanmar military in spotlight as genocide, war crimes lawsuit filed by citizens, rights group
- Human rights group Fortify Rights and 16 Myanmar people have filed a criminal complaint in Germany, seeking punishment of Myanmar generals
- They allege genocide and other crimes committed in Myanmar after February 2021 coup and during 2017 crackdown on Rohingya Muslims
