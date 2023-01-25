A worker climbs on scaffolding in front of the Apple logo at one of the US technology company’s stores in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia set to get first-ever Apple store as hiring push begins
- Apple has published job ads on its website for its own retail stores, rather than third-party reseller locations that have long operated in Malaysia
- The company already has stores in Thailand and Singapore, and also recently started promoting job listings for its first location in India
A worker climbs on scaffolding in front of the Apple logo at one of the US technology company’s stores in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters