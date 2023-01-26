The black box recovered from the plane crash in Nepal is being sent for analysis. Photo: AP
Singapore to analyse black boxes from Nepal plane crash, identify cause
- Both the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder would be examined by experts at Singapore’s Transportation Safety Investigation Bureau
- A Nepalese government committee is still looking into the cause of the Yeti Airlines crash that killed all 72 people on board on January 15
