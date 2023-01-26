A member of Pat Jasan, a grassroots organisation motivated by faith to root out the destructive influence of drugs, holds a bunch of poppies. Photo: AP
Myanmar opium cultivation has surged 33 per cent since coup, UN report says
- Economic disruption followed the military takeover in 2021, leaving many farmers in remote border states little option but to return to growing opium, UN says
- Virtually all heroin in East and Southeast Asia and Australia originates in Myanmar – it remains the second-largest opium and heroin producer in the world
A member of Pat Jasan, a grassroots organisation motivated by faith to root out the destructive influence of drugs, holds a bunch of poppies. Photo: AP