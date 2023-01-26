City skyline, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
Malaysia says court set aside request by heirs of sultan to enforce US$15 billion arbitration award
- Last year, a French court ordered Malaysia to pay sultan of Sulu heirs in a colonial-era land deal; a Luxembourg court has now set aside attempts to enforce it
- Decision vindicates government’s policy to defend Malaysia’s interests, ensuring sovereign immunity and sovereignty are protected and preserved, minister says
