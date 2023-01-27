Members of the all-female hijab-clad Nasida Ria band performing at a festival in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Members of the all-female hijab-clad Nasida Ria band performing at a festival in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Hijabi ‘indie mothers’ embraced by young Indonesian music fans

  • Veteran musicians with humorous Islamic pop tunes about serious themes have caught on with young people looking for some levity in their playlists
  • They include all-female Nasida Ria that fuses Arabic and traditional Indonesian dangdut music that was once thought tacky and dated in cosmopolitan circles

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:39pm, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the all-female hijab-clad Nasida Ria band performing at a festival in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Members of the all-female hijab-clad Nasida Ria band performing at a festival in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE