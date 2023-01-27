Singapore’s home prices grew at their slowest rate since 2020 as property boom eases. Photo: Bloomberg/File
Singapore home prices grow at slowest rate since 2020 as property boom eases
- Private property values rose 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022 – the weakest growth since the second quarter of 2020
- Real estate slowdown affected by rising borrowing costs, fresh cooling measures, and a tight supply that caused sales to drop to a 14-year low in December
