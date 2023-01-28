Grand Isle, Louisiana near New Orleans, where Hurricane Ida made landfall, killing people and destroying homes. Photo: AFP
Filipino workers sue US oil company for abandoning them during Hurricane Ida
- The 10 plaintiffs allege their former employer, Grand Isle Shipyard, left them virtual prisoners in their bunkhouse as the storm ripped through Louisiana in 2021
- The group also say they were underpaid, and those who tested positive for Covid-19 were quarantined on vulnerable vessels, sometimes without food or medicine
