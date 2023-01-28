Grand Isle, Louisiana near New Orleans, where Hurricane Ida made landfall, killing people and destroying homes. Photo: AFP
Grand Isle, Louisiana near New Orleans, where Hurricane Ida made landfall, killing people and destroying homes. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Filipino workers sue US oil company for abandoning them during Hurricane Ida

  • The 10 plaintiffs allege their former employer, Grand Isle Shipyard, left them virtual prisoners in their bunkhouse as the storm ripped through Louisiana in 2021
  • The group also say they were underpaid, and those who tested positive for Covid-19 were quarantined on vulnerable vessels, sometimes without food or medicine

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:44pm, 28 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Grand Isle, Louisiana near New Orleans, where Hurricane Ida made landfall, killing people and destroying homes. Photo: AFP
Grand Isle, Louisiana near New Orleans, where Hurricane Ida made landfall, killing people and destroying homes. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE