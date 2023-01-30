Fifteen-year-old Fahim, identified only by his first name, was discovered in a shipping container in West Port, Malaysia, after the ship he was on journeyed six days from Chittagong, Bangladesh. Photo: Twitter
Bangladesh boy ends up in Malaysia after playing hide and seek in a shipping container
- The 15-year-old, identified only as Fahim, reportedly got locked inside the shipping container while playing hide and seek in Chittagong
- He was discovered six days later in Malaysia’s West Port, disoriented and confused after days without food or water
Fifteen-year-old Fahim, identified only by his first name, was discovered in a shipping container in West Port, Malaysia, after the ship he was on journeyed six days from Chittagong, Bangladesh. Photo: Twitter