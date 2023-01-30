Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, pictured at a Pheu Thai party general assembly meeting last month. Photo: AP
Thailand ‘needs to be fixed’ and Pheu Thai is the one to do it, says Thaksin’s daughter
- Paetongtarn Shinawatra says she’s confident of a landslide election win for her party and is ‘100 per cent ready’ to be a nominee for prime minister
- Widespread public discontent stemming from the high cost of living and household debt will power Pheu Thai’s return to power, she says
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, pictured at a Pheu Thai party general assembly meeting last month. Photo: AP