Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, pictured at a Pheu Thai party general assembly meeting last month. Photo: AP
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, pictured at a Pheu Thai party general assembly meeting last month. Photo: AP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand ‘needs to be fixed’ and Pheu Thai is the one to do it, says Thaksin’s daughter

  • Paetongtarn Shinawatra says she’s confident of a landslide election win for her party and is ‘100 per cent ready’ to be a nominee for prime minister
  • Widespread public discontent stemming from the high cost of living and household debt will power Pheu Thai’s return to power, she says

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:02pm, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, pictured at a Pheu Thai party general assembly meeting last month. Photo: AP
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of Thailand’s former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, pictured at a Pheu Thai party general assembly meeting last month. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE