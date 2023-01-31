Protesters hold signs during a demonstration calling for government action to reduce food prices outside the Philippine Department of Agriculture in Quezon City earlier this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Greedy Philippines traders blamed for hoarding food, jacking up prices: ‘there’s no shortage’
- The Philippines’ government and lawmakers have accused traders of creating artificial shortages of basic food staples to increase prices
- Onions are the latest scarce ingredient – despite Filipino farmers reporting a bumper harvest last year and selling their crops at a discount
