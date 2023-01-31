Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing stands in a car as he oversees a military display to mark the country’s Independence Day in Naypyidaw earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Genocide charge aside, Myanmar military gets a seat at US co-chaired Asean defence meet

  • The US last year declared violence committed against the Rohingya minority by Myanmar’s military amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity
  • Still, Myanmar’s military has been invited to a working group co-chaired by the US and Thailand. The Pentagon said it was Asean’s decision

Reuters

Updated: 12:31pm, 31 Jan, 2023

