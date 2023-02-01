Thailand’s national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat (right) apologised ‘to the victims affected by what happened’. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat (right) apologised ‘to the victims affected by what happened’. Photo: AFP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai police chief apologises for alleged extortion of Taiwanese actress Charlene An

  • An posted on social media that she and some friends were stopped and searched in Bangkok and had to pay US$820 before they were allowed to leave
  • Thailand’s police commissioner apologised for the incident. Seven officers who were at the roadside checkpoint have been placed under investigation

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:07am, 1 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Thailand’s national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat (right) apologised ‘to the victims affected by what happened’. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s national police chief Damrongsak Kittipraphat (right) apologised ‘to the victims affected by what happened’. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE