Prosecutors told the court the offender found the victim attractive as he has a sexual interest in disabled females and she walked with a limp. Photo: Reuters
Singapore jails man with ‘sexual interest in disabled females’ for groping woman who walks with a limp
- Mohammad Syafiq Othman’s advances towards a sales assistant who walked with a limp were spurned, so he stalked her home and molested her at knifepoint
- He was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane. He had been jailed previously for stalking a different victim
