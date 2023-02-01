A Sumatran tiger pictured at a zoo in Britain. Fewer than 400 of the big cats are believed to remain in the wild. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia officials vow to capture tiger behind second attack in 5 days
- Wednesday’s attack in a protected forest reserve in Aceh province left both victims with serious injuries to their heads, hands and feet
- It comes after four locals were attacked in the same reserve on Saturday, leaving one in a critical condition. It’s not known if it was the same tiger
