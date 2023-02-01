US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (R) with Philippine military chief General Andres Centino during a visit to the southern island of Mindanao on Wednesday. Photo: via AFP
Austin’s Philippines visit to bring deal on expanded military base access, says Manila official
- Under Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, US can use Philippines’ for joint training, positioning equipment, building facilities like runways and military housing
- Senior Philippines official talked of ‘a push for another 4, 5, of these EDCA sites, we are going to have announcement of some sort’; US already has access to 5 such bases
