Nora Tan saw K Kawshigan as a friend, but he considered her his closest friend. Photo: Shutterstock
Jilted Singapore man sues woman for US$2.3 million for giving him ‘emotional trauma’
- K Kawshigan met Nora Tan in a social setting and both ‘became misaligned about how they saw their relationship’, said a deputy registrar
- Kawshigan said he was ‘truly hurt’ by her rejection and that it affected his earning capacity as a ‘high-capital trader by night and a busy CEO by day’
Nora Tan saw K Kawshigan as a friend, but he considered her his closest friend. Photo: Shutterstock