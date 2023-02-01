Nora Tan saw K Kawshigan as a friend, but he considered her his closest friend. Photo: Shutterstock
Nora Tan saw K Kawshigan as a friend, but he considered her his closest friend. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Jilted Singapore man sues woman for US$2.3 million for giving him ‘emotional trauma’

  • K Kawshigan met Nora Tan in a social setting and both ‘became misaligned about how they saw their relationship’, said a deputy registrar
  • Kawshigan said he was ‘truly hurt’ by her rejection and that it affected his earning capacity as a ‘high-capital trader by night and a busy CEO by day’

CNA
Updated: 9:31pm, 1 Feb, 2023

