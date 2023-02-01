Muhammad Irfan Danyal Mohamad Nor seen wearing a ski mask and holding a large knife was was detained in December under Singapore’s Internal Security Act. Photo: Singapore’s Internal Security Department/Handout
Singapore detains teenage Isis supporter for plotting three attacks
- Muhammad Irfan Danyal Mohamad Nor, who was self-radicalised, was arrested under Singapore’s Internal Security Act in December
- The 18-year-old planned three attacks in Singapore and is the third youth detained under the Act since 2020
