Filipino and US Marines take part in a joint military exercise in Ulugan Bay, facing the South China Sea, Palawan province. File photo: EPA
US to get access to more Philippine bases amid China military moves
- Long-time allies to sign agreement to designate four new additional sites under a 2014 defence pact
- Most of the new bases will be on the main island of Luzon, the closest Philippine land mass to Taiwan
Filipino and US Marines take part in a joint military exercise in Ulugan Bay, facing the South China Sea, Palawan province. File photo: EPA