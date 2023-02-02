Real estate agencies in Singapore have seen more inquiries from mainland Chinese home buyers. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s border reopening sparks demand for Singapore property
- Real estate agencies in the city state have seen more inquiries from mainland Chinese buyers, who made up 6.9 per cent of foreign purchases of private flats last year
- Beijing’s reopening is also stoking greater migration interest, with Singapore among top destinations that wealthy Chinese are considering
