Sime Darby is among eight Malaysian firms that have been banned by the US in the past four years over forced labour allegations. File photo: AP
Malaysia’s Sime Darby Plantation cleared of forced labour charges by US
- US Customs and Border Protection said the company’s products ‘were no longer being mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part with forced labour’
- Goods made by Sime Darby have been blocked from entering the US since 2020 over suspected abusive labour practices
Sime Darby is among eight Malaysian firms that have been banned by the US in the past four years over forced labour allegations. File photo: AP