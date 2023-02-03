A Singaporean man launched two lawsuits against a woman after their friendship broke down and she told him that she saw him only as a friend. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore woman sued for US$2.3 million by man she spurned hits back with lawsuit

  • Nora Tan Shu Mei has claimed about US$1,120 she spent on home security systems and counselling sessions to protect herself from Kawshigan’s apparent harassment
  • Kawshigan took Tan to court over various damages including trauma he allegedly suffered after finding out that she saw him only as a friend

Updated: 4:09pm, 3 Feb, 2023

