A Singaporean man launched two lawsuits against a woman after their friendship broke down and she told him that she saw him only as a friend. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore woman sued for US$2.3 million by man she spurned hits back with lawsuit
- Nora Tan Shu Mei has claimed about US$1,120 she spent on home security systems and counselling sessions to protect herself from Kawshigan’s apparent harassment
- Kawshigan took Tan to court over various damages including trauma he allegedly suffered after finding out that she saw him only as a friend
