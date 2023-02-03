Thai AirAsia boosts fleet for anticipated China tourist influx. Photo: Reuters
Thai AirAsia adding back idled jets amid China tourism restart, mulls shifting planes from other routes
- Thailand expects seven to 10 million Chinese travellers to arrive by air this year now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased
- Nation’s tourism market is recovering but there’s still a long way to go – in 2019 it welcomed 40 million international arrivals
