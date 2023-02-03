President Joko Widodo, centre, with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
President Joko Widodo, centre, with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
Indonesia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Indonesia tells outsiders not to use Asean as ‘proxy’ for rivalries

  • Asean chair President Joko Widodo was addressing the foreign ministers in the 10-member association and urged them to focus on unity and progress
  • Disputes over the South China Sea have pitted some members against Beijing and boosted sympathy for US opposition to China’s growing assertiveness

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:16pm, 3 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joko Widodo, centre, with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
President Joko Widodo, centre, with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE