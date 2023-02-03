President Joko Widodo, centre, with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP
Indonesia tells outsiders not to use Asean as ‘proxy’ for rivalries
- Asean chair President Joko Widodo was addressing the foreign ministers in the 10-member association and urged them to focus on unity and progress
- Disputes over the South China Sea have pitted some members against Beijing and boosted sympathy for US opposition to China’s growing assertiveness
President Joko Widodo, centre, with Asean foreign ministers. Photo: AP