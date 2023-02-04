Wealthy Chinese are relocating to Singapore for its many attractions. Photo: Reuters
Wealthy Chinese are relocating to Singapore for its many attractions. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Why China’s ‘crazy’ mega-rich are moving their wealth, and partying, to Singapore

  • Beijing’s crackdowns on tech billionaires and tax-shy celebrities, plus three years of zero-Covid, have led many affluent Chinese to relocate to the city state
  • Some are shelling out US$800,000 for a bottle of whisky, US$61,000 for cigars and US$670,000 a year for membership to the exclusive Sentosa Golf Club

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:26pm, 4 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wealthy Chinese are relocating to Singapore for its many attractions. Photo: Reuters
Wealthy Chinese are relocating to Singapore for its many attractions. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE