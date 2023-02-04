A Chinese vessel anchored in Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Asean chair Indonesia to intensify talks on code for South China Sea
- A proposed code of conduct to tackle territorial and maritime disputes in the waterway has stalled for years due to ties with China
- Indonesia is preparing to host a round of negotiations on the code this year, the first taking place in March, the foreign minister said
