Sumatran tigers are critically endangered with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild. They are often targeted by poachers. Photo: Shutterstock
Indonesia
Sumatran tiger captured in Indonesia following human attacks

  • Two separate attacks are believed to have taken place in the same town over the past week, leaving at least four people injured
  • Conservationists who trapped the animal say it had several wounds on its body and will undergo medical treatment before being released

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:15pm, 4 Feb, 2023

