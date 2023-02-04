Sumatran tigers are critically endangered with fewer than 400 believed to remain in the wild. They are often targeted by poachers. Photo: Shutterstock
Sumatran tiger captured in Indonesia following human attacks
- Two separate attacks are believed to have taken place in the same town over the past week, leaving at least four people injured
- Conservationists who trapped the animal say it had several wounds on its body and will undergo medical treatment before being released
