People walk along the waterfront in Singapore last month. “We are always only aligned to one country – Singapore, ourselves and our principles”, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said. Photo: Reuters
Singapore minister lays out city state’s survival tactic amid uncertainty: ‘never be afraid to act in our own interests’
- Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam laid out Singapore’s survival approach on Sunday as the world becomes ‘more uncertain and challenging’
- It includes upholding the city state’s principles and maintaining extensive ties with US, China and Europe to encourage a balance of power, he said
