The Philippine coastguard’s acquisition of more advanced ships – including a 97-metre multi-role response vessel (pictured) last year – has allowed it to increase the number and duration of trips in the South China Sea, its chief said. Photo: Kyodo
South China Sea: Philippines steps up patrols, overflights to ensure its presence ‘is felt’ as tensions flare
- The Philippines’ coastguard is ‘strengthening’ its presence in the disputed waterway, its chief said – after repeated complaints about China’s actions
- Manila has ramped up its rhetoric recently against reported Chinese construction activities in the sea and the ‘swarming’ of Chinese vessels
The Philippine coastguard’s acquisition of more advanced ships – including a 97-metre multi-role response vessel (pictured) last year – has allowed it to increase the number and duration of trips in the South China Sea, its chief said. Photo: Kyodo