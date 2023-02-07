Indonesia has sent police and military personnel to Papua province to locate the pilot and five passengers. File photo: AFP
Papuan rebels in Indonesia set plane on fire, take New Zealand pilot hostage
- Separatist fighters attacked the Susi Air plane and abducted Captain Philip Merthens and five passengers after it landed in Nduga
- Police and military personnel dispatched to the area to rescue the captives
