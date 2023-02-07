Para swimmer Koh Lee Peng won seven gold medals and three silver medals in the Asean Para Games from 2001 to 2005. Photo: Facebook
TikTok video of Malaysian 7-time Asean Para Games champion selling tissue causes outrage

  • Para-swimmer Koh Lee Peng won seven gold medals and three silver medals at the Asean Para Games from 2001 to 2005
  • She started selling tissue in 2019 after leaving her office job due to accessibility issues

Updated: 8:42pm, 7 Feb, 2023

