Para swimmer Koh Lee Peng won seven gold medals and three silver medals in the Asean Para Games from 2001 to 2005. Photo: Facebook
TikTok video of Malaysian 7-time Asean Para Games champion selling tissue causes outrage
- Para-swimmer Koh Lee Peng won seven gold medals and three silver medals at the Asean Para Games from 2001 to 2005
- She started selling tissue in 2019 after leaving her office job due to accessibility issues
Para swimmer Koh Lee Peng won seven gold medals and three silver medals in the Asean Para Games from 2001 to 2005. Photo: Facebook