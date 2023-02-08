Malaysia’s low-cost carrier AirAsia said it will add 15 more aircraft to the 326 planes already on the company’s order book until 2030. Photo: Xinhua
China’s reopening spurs Malaysia’s AirAsia to expand its fleet of aircraft
- AirAsia plans to add 15 more aircraft to the 326 it already has on order to meet an expected surge in demand. Its current fleet comprises 204 planes
- ‘There’s a clear path to normalcy, to 2019 pre-Covid’, said Tony Fernandes, CEO of the budget carrier’s parent company
