A boat carrying refugees from Myanmar, a crisis sparked since the military coup. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia urges Thailand to step up and resolve Myanmar conflict, must share the ‘burden’
- Thailand appears reluctant to hold the junta to account while other neighbouring countries are vocal about the conflict that has sparked a refugee crisis
- Since overthrowing government in 2021, Myanmar’s military has killed nearly 3,000 people and forced 72,000 to flee to Thailand, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh
