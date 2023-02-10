A boat carrying refugees from Myanmar, a crisis sparked since the military coup. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia urges Thailand to step up and resolve Myanmar conflict, must share the ‘burden’

  • Thailand appears reluctant to hold the junta to account while other neighbouring countries are vocal about the conflict that has sparked a refugee crisis
  • Since overthrowing government in 2021, Myanmar’s military has killed nearly 3,000 people and forced 72,000 to flee to Thailand, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh

Bloomberg

Updated: 5:11pm, 10 Feb, 2023

