A British organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after being on the run for five years. Photo: Shutterstock/File
1-legged British crime boss arrested in Thailand after 5 years on the run

  • Richard Wakeling, 55, from Brentwood, Essex, tried to import US$9.65 million of liquid amphetamine into the UK in April 2016
  • He fled in 2018 before his 12-week trial began and was sentenced to 11 years in his absence at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 9 of that year

dpa

Updated: 12:39pm, 12 Feb, 2023

