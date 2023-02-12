A British organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after being on the run for five years. Photo: Shutterstock/File
1-legged British crime boss arrested in Thailand after 5 years on the run
- Richard Wakeling, 55, from Brentwood, Essex, tried to import US$9.65 million of liquid amphetamine into the UK in April 2016
- He fled in 2018 before his 12-week trial began and was sentenced to 11 years in his absence at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 9 of that year
