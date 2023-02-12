Hun Sen (front row, right) has also told foreign governments that funded the news outlet to transfer the money to other countries or back into their own coffers. Photo: Xinhua
Cambodia’s Hun Sen orders shutdown of independent media outlet over news report about his son
- Online outlet Voice of Democracy reported on February 9 that Hun Sen’s eldest son, Lieutenant General Hun Manet, had approved financial aid to Turkey
- The outlet publishes and broadcasts in Khmer and English, and is frequently critical of Hun Sen and his government
