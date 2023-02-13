Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) shakes hands with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Tokyo on February 9. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) shakes hands with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Tokyo on February 9. Photo: Kyodo
The Philippines
Philippines’ Marcos backs 2-way troop deployment pact with Japan to protect fishermen

  • President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said Manila is open to strike a Visiting Forces Agreement with Tokyo if it would strengthen its maritime security
  • The Philippines recently granted the US access to new military bases in the country under a VFA amid concerns about aggressive Chinese actions in the region

Reuters
Updated: 11:06am, 13 Feb, 2023

